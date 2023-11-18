Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $14.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.91.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
CHGG stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
