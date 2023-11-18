Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $14.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

