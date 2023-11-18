Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $43,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $142.36 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

