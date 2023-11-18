Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $232.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $189.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

