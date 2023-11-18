Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $17,699,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

