Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

