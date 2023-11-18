Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.97). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

