Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.13. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 145,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

