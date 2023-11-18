Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
