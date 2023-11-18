Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$91.28 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.41. The company has a market cap of C$99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Insiders sold 120,878 shares of company stock worth $10,673,514 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

