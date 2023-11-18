Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$166.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$166.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$158.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1075157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

