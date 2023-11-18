Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,550 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $457.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

