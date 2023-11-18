Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 27,900 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $620.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $360.00 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.16.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.43.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

