Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,700 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.08 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

