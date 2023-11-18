Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 13,600 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.08 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

