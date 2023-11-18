Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

