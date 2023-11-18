Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

