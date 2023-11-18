Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 400 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 155.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $135.57 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

