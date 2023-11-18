Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.48 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

