Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 209.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

