Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Axonics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

