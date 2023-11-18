Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AAP opened at $50.33 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

