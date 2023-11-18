Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 27,300 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.