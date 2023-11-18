Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $41,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

