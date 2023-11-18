California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,598 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,701,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

