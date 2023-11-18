California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,123 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,331.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.