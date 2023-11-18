California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,123 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,331.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
