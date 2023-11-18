California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.