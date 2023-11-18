California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.