Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

