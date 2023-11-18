Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $974.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,329. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

