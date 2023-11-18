Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

