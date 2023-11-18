C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $39,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.