BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Critical Analysis

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Sezzle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $36.49 million 1.01 -$3.86 million ($0.13) -14.31 Sezzle $125.57 million 0.51 -$38.09 million $0.53 21.13

Analyst Ratings

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sezzle. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and Sezzle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -8.41% -7.16% -6.06% Sezzle 5.67% 70.48% 4.90%

Summary

Sezzle beats BSQUARE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

