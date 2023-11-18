Brookline Capital Management Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:ATBPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.