Brookline Capital Management Comments on POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

PNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

