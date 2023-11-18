Brokers Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.47). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of BEAM opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

