Brokers Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.28.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $181.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

