Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.55 target price for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,236,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,422,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

