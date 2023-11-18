Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $16.75

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

