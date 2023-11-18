Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $33.22

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.7 %

VTYX stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.