Brokerages Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT at $336.40

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.40.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $282.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

