Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $118.35

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

