Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $13.90

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.