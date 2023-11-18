Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $76.27

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
