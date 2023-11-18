Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $5.75

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.