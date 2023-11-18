Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $140.77

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,503,000 after buying an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

