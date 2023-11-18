Brokerages Set Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) PT at $27.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AC opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

