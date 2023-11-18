Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $92.90

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

