Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$29.63

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Canada Company Profile

AC opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.37. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.