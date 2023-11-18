BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 35,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 322,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 114.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

BrightView Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.62 million, a PE ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

