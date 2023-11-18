Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,473. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.01. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

